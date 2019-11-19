Signs bearing white supremacist message appear on campus for 2nd year

A sticker bearing the message “It’s okay to be white” appeared on campus, according to a post on the Facebook group Tufts Memes for Quirky Queens. The Daily found another sticker near Hillsides Apartments on N. Hill Road. Since the Facebook post was shared this morning, the posters have been taken down.

This marks the second time such signage has appeared on campus. Last year, the Daily discovered the same signs the night of Oct. 31 over get-out-the-vote posters put out by JumboVote and the Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life. This year, similar posters were discovered on other college campuses, including Christopher Newport University, East Tennessee University, Oklahoma City University, Susquehanna University and Western Connecticut State University.

According to reporting by the Daily, the posters first appeared on 4chan forums and were originally intended to sway voters to “pro-white” candidates.

The slogan has been adopted by white nationalist figures such as David Duke, the former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, and has been promoted by white nationalist forums online, who encouraged the postering to take place on Halloween night this year. However, no posters were reported on Halloween.

It is unclear when these posters first appeared on campus. Tufts administrators and the student who made the Facebook post could not be reached for comment at press time.