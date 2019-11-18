Events on the Hill — Week of Nov. 17

MONDAY

“Bullied, Assaulted and Near Death: Surviving Trauma and Addiction”

Details: The Office of the Provost will host Brandon Lee, an Emmy-award winning journalist who gained fame through his coverage of the opioid crisis, to speak on his own experiences with trauma, addiction and recovery.

Where and when: Alumnae Lounge, Aidekman Arts Center; 6–7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

“US Withdrawal: Implications for the Syrian Kurds & ME Politics”

Details: Tufts’ Middle East Research Group will discuss the United States’ withdrawal of its forces from Syria, featuring keynote speaker Michael Gunter, a professor at Tennessee Technology University, who specializes in the Kurdish struggle.

Where and when: Cabot 205 at the Fletcher School; 6–7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

“Confronting the Opioid Crisis: Harm Reduction and Research”

Details: Tufts Hillel and Project SHARE will host a conversation with Margie Skeer, a professor in Tufts’ School of Public Health, regarding the opioid crisis, as well as harm reduction and research.

Where and when: Granoff Family Hillel Center; 4–6 p.m.

THURSDAY

“Distinguished Speaker Series: Eric Holder”

Details: As part of its Distinguished Speaker Series, the Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life will bring Eric Holder, the 82nd Attorney General of the United States and the first black person to hold the position, to campus for a talk about his time in office.

Where and when: Breed Memorial Hall, 51 Winthrop Street; 6:30–7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

“NARCAN Training Event”

Details: Project SHARE, in conjunction with Tufts Emergency Medical Service, will provide information and training for the use of NARCAN, a drug used to save lives from opioid overdose.

Where and when: Alumnae Lounge, Aidekman Arts Center; 1–2 p.m.