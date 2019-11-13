Police Briefs — Week of Nov. 12

On Nov. 3 at 1:13 a.m., the Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) responded to an incident of fire extinguisher discharge in West Hall. Officers entered the building, saw that it was hazy and recognized the haze was caused by the fire extinguisher. TUPD determined the powder from the extinguisher set off the fire alarm. Cleaning services were called in after the incident, and nobody has admitted to discharging the extinguisher.

On Nov. 4 at 5:54 a.m., TUPD responded to an off-campus house for a report of a person suffering from cardiac chest pain. TUPD arrived with Somerville Fire Department, Somerville Police Department and Cataldo Ambulance Services, Inc. The person was transported to the hospital to receive medical care. They are expected to recover fully.

On Nov. 6 at 10:13 a.m., TUPD and the Tufts Emergency Medical Services (TEMS) responded to a medical call at Hodgdon Food-on-the-Run for a student who had a cut on their finger, which the student sustained while cutting a bagel. The bleeding was quickly brought under control with the aid of TEMS, and the student was advised to follow up with Health Service.

On the same day, at 10:30 a.m., a Tufts Parking and Traffic vehicle was involved in a minor accident. The car was parked and unattended, and it began rolling for reasons that are unclear. The car then struck a stationary car in which a child was sitting at the time. Nobody was injured in the incident, and there was only minor cosmetic damage to the vehicles. TUPD assisted in the exchange of insurance information and paperwork.