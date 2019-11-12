The Tufts Daily

First-year student passes away unexpectedly
November 12, 2019

First-year student in the School of Arts and Sciences Matthew Gesell passed away, according to an email from University President Anthony Monaco, Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences James Glaser, Dean of the School of Engineering Jianmin Qu, Dean of Student Affairs ad interim Nancy Thompson, Dean of Student Life and Engagement Chris Rossi and University Chaplain ad interim Jennifer Howe Peace.

Gesell came to Tufts interested in studying medicine, according to the email. His advisor, Matthew Harrington, described him as a student with wide intellectual interests and curiosity.

“Matt’s friends also remember him as funny, creative, and kind. He will be remembered on our campus for his artistic skills, as well as his intellectual energy and great care for others,” the email said. “We know that Matt’s passing will be felt deeply by many here at Tufts. Our hearts go out to his friends and classmates, and to the faculty and staff members he met during his time with us. To Matt’s family, we offer our sincerest, most heartfelt condolences.”

The authors of the email listed several resources on campus, including walk-in hours at Counseling and Mental Health Services (CMHS) from 12–1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday this week.

