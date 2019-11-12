Events on the Hill — Week of Nov. 10

TUESDAY

“Between the Pages: Ricco Siasoco and Grace Talusan in Conversation”

Details: The Asian American Center and several departments will host a conversation between Ricco Siasoco, who will be promoting his new book “The Foley Artist” (2019), a collection of nine stories regarding the Filipino diaspora in America, and author Grace Talusan.

Where and when: Crane Room, Paige Hall; 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

“Modes of Resistance: Kashmir and Palestine Movie Screening”

Details: The South Asian Political Action Community and Students for Justice in Palestine will host a movie screening to discuss military occupation and learn about the history of movements in occupied territories.

Where and when: Barnum 104; 7–9:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

“Disordered Eating on College Campuses: A Panel”

Details: Active Minds will be hosting a panel with two clinicians, Karin Lewis and Lori Ciotti, to discuss issues related to disordered eating on college campuses. Students will be able to ask both speakers questions, and resources will be provided.

Where and when: Granoff 155; 7–8 p.m.

“Applied IR Speaker Series: Eric Heginbotham”

Details: In their new speaker series, the international relations department will invite MIT research scientist Eric Heginbotham, who specializes in Asian security issues, to speak about his research in Asian international relations, nuclear strategy and wargames. There will be a light reception.

Where and when: Chase Center; 6–8 p.m.

FRIDAY

“TUSC Roll Back the Stress: Roller Rink in Tisch Library”

Details: The Tufts University Social Collective (TUSC) will put a pop-up roller rink in Tisch Library. The event is free of charge and TUSC will provide roller skates.

Where and when: Tisch Library; 10 p.m.–1 a.m.