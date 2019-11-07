The Tufts Daily

The independent student newspaper of Tufts University

Police Briefs — Week of Nov. 5
November 7, 2019
Caution tape is pictured in front of the scene of a car crash that caused power outages throughout lower campus on Sept. 12, 2018. Rachel Hartman / The Tufts Daily Archives

On Oct. 26 at 1:58 a.m., Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) officers responded to a call from Hill Hall in which a student reported that they had returned to their room to find their rug displaced and their window open, though the security screen was found locked. The student reported that nothing was missing from their room and that they had laptop left their laptop on the desk. TUPD offered the student alternative housing, but they declined and chose to stay the night with a friend instead.

On Oct. 26 at 12:13 p.m., TUPD received a report from a student that someone had texted them claiming to be the student’s friend with a new phone number. This person, texting from an unfamiliar number, also claimed that they saw them earlier in the day. The student receiving these texts realized it was fake and blocked the number. No threats to the student were made.

On Oct. 27 at 12:28 a.m., TUPD received a report of similarly suspicious circumstances. A student arranged a coffee date through Tinder at Davis Square, but somebody other than their arranged date showed up, began speaking to them and did not immediately leave. The student later received a text from an unknown number, posing as their friend, asking how the coffee date had gone. The student blocked the number, and TUPD advised that they should feel free to call for a TapRide home in case of suspicious circumstances. 

On Oct. 29 at 1:23 p.m., TUPD officers received a report from a student at Tisch Library, stating that their black Burberry nylon jacket had been stolen. They had left a study room at approximately 12:05 p.m. and returned at approximately 12:55 p.m. to find their jacket missing. The jacket was valued at approximately $900, and it has yet to be found. The incident is under investigation.

On Nov. 2 at 8:45 a.m., TUPD officers were dispatched to Fletcher Parking Lot, and upon arrival they observed a Tufts Dining truck with significant front end damage. The driver was uninjured and declined medical treatment. The truck had struck a concrete bollard which was placed in order to protect a light post. The vehicle had been on the way to an event, so before it was towed, it was unloaded of its perishable contents.

Top This Week
  1. In final days of campaign, both Somerville mayoral candidates talk tough on Tufts
    November 5, 2019
  2. Black Solidarity Day: What does it mean?
    October 29, 2009
  3. Somerville City Council contenders share thoughts on Tufts issues
    November 4, 2019
  4. Curtatone wins mayoral prelim, challenger sees hope for general
    September 11, 2019
  5. Tufts medical students confront Monaco regarding Sacklers, Stern report
    November 1, 2019
Trending
  1. In final days of campaign, both Somerville mayoral candidates talk tough on Tufts
    November 5, 2019
  2. Lungo-Koehn ousts incumbent Burke, two new City Councilors elected
    November 6, 2019
  3. Girl Online: You are not alone on Tufts Secrets
    November 6, 2019
  4. Curtatone cruises to 9th term as Somerville mayor
    November 6, 2019
  5. ASAP, Green Dot host Take Back the Night in support of survivors
    November 6, 2019
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2019 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.