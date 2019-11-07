Police Briefs — Week of Nov. 5

On Oct. 26 at 1:58 a.m., Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) officers responded to a call from Hill Hall in which a student reported that they had returned to their room to find their rug displaced and their window open, though the security screen was found locked. The student reported that nothing was missing from their room and that they had laptop left their laptop on the desk. TUPD offered the student alternative housing, but they declined and chose to stay the night with a friend instead.

On Oct. 26 at 12:13 p.m., TUPD received a report from a student that someone had texted them claiming to be the student’s friend with a new phone number. This person, texting from an unfamiliar number, also claimed that they saw them earlier in the day. The student receiving these texts realized it was fake and blocked the number. No threats to the student were made.

On Oct. 27 at 12:28 a.m., TUPD received a report of similarly suspicious circumstances. A student arranged a coffee date through Tinder at Davis Square, but somebody other than their arranged date showed up, began speaking to them and did not immediately leave. The student later received a text from an unknown number, posing as their friend, asking how the coffee date had gone. The student blocked the number, and TUPD advised that they should feel free to call for a TapRide home in case of suspicious circumstances.

On Oct. 29 at 1:23 p.m., TUPD officers received a report from a student at Tisch Library, stating that their black Burberry nylon jacket had been stolen. They had left a study room at approximately 12:05 p.m. and returned at approximately 12:55 p.m. to find their jacket missing. The jacket was valued at approximately $900, and it has yet to be found. The incident is under investigation.

On Nov. 2 at 8:45 a.m., TUPD officers were dispatched to Fletcher Parking Lot, and upon arrival they observed a Tufts Dining truck with significant front end damage. The driver was uninjured and declined medical treatment. The truck had struck a concrete bollard which was placed in order to protect a light post. The vehicle had been on the way to an event, so before it was towed, it was unloaded of its perishable contents.