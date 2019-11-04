Events on the Hill — Week of Nov. 3

MONDAY
“Tufts Composers: Nova November”
Details: Student composers will share their works as part of the music courses Contemporary Composition and Composition Practicum. Eight students will share their compositions.
Where and when: Distler Performance Hall; 8–10 p.m.
TUESDAY
“Take Back the Night”
Details: Action for Sexual Assault Prevention and Green Dot will host a speak-out and short walk to support sexual assault survivors. The event will not include descriptions of sexual violence.
Where and when: Residential Quad; 8–9 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
“Keeping the Story Alive: The Past & Present of Stephan Ross”
Details: The Cummings/Hillel Program for Holocaust & Genocide Education will screen the 2017 documentary “Etched in Glass: The Legacy of Steve Ross” by Roger Lyons, which was co-produced and edited by Tufts alumnus Tony Bennis (A’79).
Where and when: Tufts Hillel; 6–8 p.m.
THURSDAY
“Distinguished Speaker Series: Tarana Burke”
Details: Associate Dean of Diversity and Inclusion Nandi Bynoe will lead a talk with Tarana Burke, activist and founder of the #MeToo movement, as part of the Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life’s Distinguished Speaker Series.
Where and when: Cohen Auditorium; 6:30–7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
“Culture Crawl 2019 with Tufts Culinary Society”
Details: Thirteen culture clubs will serve dishes at this Tufts Culinary Society annual event. Tickets for the event will go live on Monday at 10:30 a.m.
Where and when: Remis Sculpture Court; 6–8 p.m.