Events on the Hill — Week of Nov. 3

MONDAY

“Tufts Composers: Nova November”

Details: Student composers will share their works as part of the music courses Contemporary Composition and Composition Practicum. Eight students will share their compositions.

Where and when: Distler Performance Hall; 8–10 p.m.

TUESDAY

“Take Back the Night”

Details: Action for Sexual Assault Prevention and Green Dot will host a speak-out and short walk to support sexual assault survivors. The event will not include descriptions of sexual violence.

Where and when: Residential Quad; 8–9 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

“Keeping the Story Alive: The Past & Present of Stephan Ross”

Details: The Cummings/Hillel Program for Holocaust & Genocide Education will screen the 2017 documentary “Etched in Glass: The Legacy of Steve Ross” by Roger Lyons, which was co-produced and edited by Tufts alumnus Tony Bennis (A’79).

Where and when: Tufts Hillel; 6–8 p.m.

THURSDAY

“Distinguished Speaker Series: Tarana Burke”

Details: Associate Dean of Diversity and Inclusion Nandi Bynoe will lead a talk with Tarana Burke, activist and founder of the #MeToo movement, as part of the Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life’s Distinguished Speaker Series.

Where and when: Cohen Auditorium; 6:30–7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

“Culture Crawl 2019 with Tufts Culinary Society”

Details: Thirteen culture clubs will serve dishes at this Tufts Culinary Society annual event. Tickets for the event will go live on Monday at 10:30 a.m.

Where and when: Remis Sculpture Court; 6–8 p.m.