Police Briefs — Week of Oct. 29

On Oct. 21 at 1:30 p.m., the Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) received a report from the Mayer Campus Center that a MacBook that was on loan from the library was stolen. The student who had loaned it left the laptop in Hotung Café briefly in order to get some food, and it was gone when they returned. Despite being an Apple product, the “Find My” capability was not enabled.

On Oct. 22 at 10:48 a.m., TUPD was notified by Tisch Library staff of graffiti in the accessible stall of a men’s bathroom. The graffiti said that “It’s okay to be white, black, Asian, Latinx, gay,” with check marks next to each word. TUPD called Facilities Services, and they removed the writing from the stall.

TUPD responded to a minor collision involving a Tufts Facilities truck and a Progistics Distribution vehicle on Oct. 23 at 3:29 p.m. The former tried to maneuver in between a Tufts shuttle and the Progistics truck and struck the vehicle with its rearview mirror, causing minor damage to the other vehicle’s left rear tail light.

On Oct. 24 at 9:07 a.m., TUPD was notified of destruction of Tufts property at 550 Boston Ave., which houses the Office of Sustainability. Wires had been cut on a computer that was the operating system for the building’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning. The system was repaired and is now operational, and the incident is under investigation.

TUPD received a report that a professor’s backpack containing a MacBook was stolen from the Science and Engineering Complex on Oct. 25 at 8:58 a.m. The bag was apparently taken from an office in Robinson Hall. The victim reported the incident to Apple and was able to track their laptop’s location to Malden later that evening. The laptop has not yet been recovered, and the incident is still under investigation.