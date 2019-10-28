The Tufts Daily

Events on the Hill — Week of Oct. 27
October 28, 2019

MONDAY

“Lunch & Learn with Max Felker-Kantor”

Details: Max Felker-Kantor (LA’06) will discuss his new book “Policing Los Angeles: Race, Resistance, and the Rise of the LAPD” (2018), which focuses on how the Los Angeles Police Department has consolidated power since the Watts riots in 1965.

Where and when: CHAT Seminar Room, 48 Professors Row; 12–1:15 p.m.

TUESDAY

“Popcorn and a Movie: ‘Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior'”

Details: The Women’s Center will build a popcorn bar and screen “Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior” (2006). A discussion on the movie and media consumption for children will follow.

Where and when: Tufts Women’s Center, 55 Talbot Avenue; 7:30–10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

TUSC Tarot Card Readers

Details: The Tufts University Social Collective (TUSC) will bring tarot cards and other puzzles to the Campus Center.

Where and when: Campus Center lobby; 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

THURSDAY

Halloween Organ Concert

Details: The university chaplaincy will hold its annual midnight organ concert the night of Halloween, featuring pieces such as Bach’s “Toccata and Fugue in D Minor” and Koji Kondo’s video game music.

Where and when: Goddard Chapel; Oct. 31 at 11:50 p.m.–Nov. 1 at 12:20 a.m.

FRIDAY

Either/Orchestra

Details: The jazz ensemble Either/Orchestra, along with guest Teshome Mitiku, will play at Tufts. The band is known for its mix of pop, Latin and Ethiopian music.

Where and when: Distler Performance Hall; 8–10 p.m.

