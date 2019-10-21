The Tufts Daily

The independent student newspaper of Tufts University

Events on the Hill — Week of October 20
October 21, 2019
Ballou Hall is pictured on May 5, 2016. (Sofie Hecht / The Tufts Daily Archives)

MONDAY

Igor Makarov: The Political Economy of Russian Climate Policy

Details: Igor Makarov of the National Research University Higher School of Economics will give a talk regarding climate policy and economics in Russia. Registration by Eventbrite is required ahead of the event.

Where and when: The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, 160 Packard Ave.; 12:30–2 p.m.

TUESDAY

Author And Disability Rights Activist Kenny Fries

Details: Kenny Fries will deliver a talk on his memoir the “Province of the Gods,” which focuses on his life as a gay man living in Japan, and give audience members a look at his work “Stumbling Over History: Disability and the Holocaust.”

Where and when: Alumnae Lounge; 7–8:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

The History of Hummus

Details: Tufts Middle East Research Group will host food researcher Anny Gaul for a discussion on where hummus came from and how it came to be. The event will focus on how the food relates to the Middle East’s and North Africa’s history.

Where and when: Mugar 235; 6–7:15 p.m.

THURSDAY

“Ice Cream and Trivia with Active Minds”

Details: The Tufts chapter of Active Minds will host a trivia night, complete with an ice cream bar and small prizes for the winners. This event is open to the entire Tufts community.

Where and when: Hotung Cafe; 9–10 p.m.

FRIDAY

“Decolonizing International Relations Conference: Law, Development, Resistance”

Details: This event will attempt to challenge traditional and western-focused structures of power. Registration is available on Eventbrite.

Where and when: ASEAN Auditorium; 8:30 a.m.–6 p.m.

Top This Week
  1. Daily Week: Alumni find love, careers through the Daily
    October 17, 2019
  2. Following Somerville, Medford City Council files home rule petition, requesting Tufts’ master plans
    and September 17, 2019
  3. Music and activism converge at HONK! festival
    October 15, 2019
  4. Maguire to step down as executive director of public safety, chief of TUPD
    October 17, 2019
  5. Tufts chosen as new location in Boston to New York City route
    October 8, 2019
Trending
  1. Daily Week: Alumni find love, careers through the Daily
    October 17, 2019
  2. Tufts chosen as new location in Boston to New York City route
    October 8, 2019
  3. The early bird applicant: Trends in early admissions at Tufts
    March 1, 2018
  4. Claiming defamation, lawyer for Anthony Scaramucci demands retractions from Daily op-eds
    November 27, 2017
  5. Maguire to step down as executive director of public safety, chief of TUPD
    October 17, 2019
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2019 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.