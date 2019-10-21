Events on the Hill — Week of October 20

MONDAY

“Igor Makarov: The Political Economy of Russian Climate Policy”

Details: Igor Makarov of the National Research University Higher School of Economics will give a talk regarding climate policy and economics in Russia. Registration by Eventbrite is required ahead of the event.

Where and when: The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, 160 Packard Ave.; 12:30–2 p.m.

TUESDAY

“Author And Disability Rights Activist Kenny Fries”

Details: Kenny Fries will deliver a talk on his memoir the “Province of the Gods,” which focuses on his life as a gay man living in Japan, and give audience members a look at his work “Stumbling Over History: Disability and the Holocaust.”

Where and when: Alumnae Lounge; 7–8:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

“The History of Hummus”

Details: Tufts Middle East Research Group will host food researcher Anny Gaul for a discussion on where hummus came from and how it came to be. The event will focus on how the food relates to the Middle East’s and North Africa’s history.

Where and when: Mugar 235; 6–7:15 p.m.

THURSDAY

“Ice Cream and Trivia with Active Minds”

Details: The Tufts chapter of Active Minds will host a trivia night, complete with an ice cream bar and small prizes for the winners. This event is open to the entire Tufts community.

Where and when: Hotung Cafe; 9–10 p.m.

FRIDAY

“Decolonizing International Relations Conference: Law, Development, Resistance”

Details: This event will attempt to challenge traditional and western-focused structures of power. Registration is available on Eventbrite.

Where and when: ASEAN Auditorium; 8:30 a.m.–6 p.m.