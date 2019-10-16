Police Briefs — Week of Oct. 14

On Oct. 8 at 3:52 p.m., the Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) and Medford Police Department responded to a call off campus regarding a suspicious individual. A Tufts affiliate was waiting for their landlord on St. Clements Rd. when the suspicious person appeared in their foyer and spoke to them for 10 minutes before unsuccessfully asking for money. The suspicious person then identified themselves to the Tufts affiliate and left the premises before police could arrive.

On Oct. 9 at 1:25 p.m., TUPD received a report from a student whose Fitbit went missing. As they passed in front of Eaton Hall earlier that day, somebody called to them to say that they had dropped something. The individual then saw another person reach down to pick up an object. They made eye contact, and the person who picked up the object quickly walked away. The person who reported the incident later realized they were missing their Fitbit and called TUPD. No Fitbit has been turned in to the lost and found.

On Oct. 10 at 10:49 a.m., TUPD responded to a firm alarm in Lewis Hall. When they arrived, a resident informed them it was caused by a water leak; a hot water pipe in the second floor bathroom had burst and set off the alarm. C&W Cleaning Services and Residential Facilities assessed the situation, and a plumber was called to the dorm to address the problem. The dorm sustained moderate water damage.

On Oct. 11 at 12:31 p.m., staff in Tisch Library received an email from an individual with a history of trespassing on Tufts property, stating that they were currently on the premises. Officers arrived and did a search of the area, but the individual was no longer there.