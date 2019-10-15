The Tufts Daily

Events on the Hill — Week of Oct. 14
October 15, 2019
Ballou Hall is pictured on April 20, 2018. Rachel Hartman / The Tufts Daily Archives

TUESDAY

“Cafe Chabad: Tuesday Kosher Meat Buffet Dinner”

Details: Chabad House will be serving kosher meat to improve accessibility. RSVP encouraged to attend.

Where and when: Chabad House, 21 Chetwynd Road; 1:30–2:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

“Tufts Presidential Town Hall with Bill Weld”

Details: The Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life will be hosting former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld, one of President Donald Trump’s contenders for the Republican Party’s 2020 presidential nomination, for a town hall. Weld previously ran with Gary Johnson as the Libertarian Party’s presidential candidate.

Where and when: Crane Room, 12 p.m.

THURSDAY

Kahvehane

Details: The I-House and Tufts Students of Turkey will be hosting their second Kahvehane, where students will drink Turkish coffee, play games and read their fortunes.

Where and when: 13 Sawyer Avenue; 7–9 p.m.

FRIDAY

“Homecoming Concert”

Details: To kick off Homecoming weekend, TUSC will be hosting the Homecoming Concert, a rebranded Fall Fest. 3Oh!3 will headline, featuring Duckwrth and Melii as openers. Tickets are available online.

Where and when: Gantcher Center; doors are open 8–9:30 p.m.

WEEKEND

“Africana Center 50th Anniversary Celebration”

Details: To celebrate its 50 years on Tufts campus, the Africana Center will host alumni and parents over Homecoming weekend, including a walking tour of the African American Trail Project and an alumni networking event.

Where and when: Schedule of events can be found on the Africana Center website.

