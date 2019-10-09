Police Briefs — Week of Oct. 7

On Oct. 1 at 12 p.m., Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) received a report from an individual who lost his wallet the previous evening and got it back that morning missing $90 in cash. The wallet was found in Cousens Parking Lot across the street from the Steve Tisch Sports and Fitness Center by a sports coach who contacted the individual to return it.

On Oct. 2 at 11:48 p.m., TUPD received a report of vandalism on a student’s door in Lewis Hall. It was not immediately clear when the vandalism incident occurred, and the student stated that it was the first time they noticed the vandalism. The incident is currently under investigation.

On Oct. 3 at 11:37 a.m., TUPD responded to a call from Goddard Chapel about an individual who was acting suspiciously. The middle-aged man entered the office there without permission and began talking to employees, then left shortly after. TUPD found and interviewed the man. The man, who has no affiliation with the university, explained his behavior by saying that he liked churches.

On Oct. 4 at 12:46 p.m., TUPD received a call from a student who left a duffel bag in the Science and Engineering Complex after class that was gone when they went back to look for it. The bag had over $1,200 worth of camera equipment in it, the student stated. The student was contacted by an employee who had found and secured the bag, and it was returned to them.

On Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m., TUPD was made aware by the Office of Residential Life and Learning that a staffer observed vandalism on a plaque for a piece of artwork in the Aidekman Arts Center. The plaque containing the description of the artwork was vandalized with marker or pen. It is not clear how long ago the writing occurred, and TUPD continues to investigate the incident.