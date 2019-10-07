Events on the Hill — Week of Oct. 6

MONDAY

“Tisch College Distinguished Speaker Series: Senator Ed Markey“

Details: In the second installment of the Distinguished Speaker Series this semester, the Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life will bring Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey to campus for a conversation with Professor Gilbert Metcalf. Markey helped write the Green New Deal with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Where and when: Cohen Auditorium; 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

“Civic Life Lunch – Media for Democracy: Journalism Then + Now in American Politics“

Details: Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Hedrick Smith, who covered events from the Vietnam War to the Civil Rights Movement, will come to Tufts for a talk sponsored by Tisch College.

Where and when: Rabb Room, Lincoln Filene Center; 12–1 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

“Mikhail Krutikhin: Russia: Abundant Gas, Vanishing Oil“

Details: Mikhail Krutikhin, co-founder of RusEnergy, will be coming to Tufts to discuss the future of Russian energy at an event hosted by the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy.

Where and when: Cabot 102; 5:30–7 p.m.

THURSDAY

“Memory, Family, and Reflection: Palestinians in Lebanon”

Details: Diana Allan, an assistant professor at McGill University, will present a screening of the films “So Dear So Lovely” (2018) and “Terrace of the Sea” (2010) followed by a question and answer session.

Where and when: Sophia Gordon Multipurpose Room; 5:30–8 p.m.

MONDAY OCT. 14

“Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration”

Details: Students, faculty and staff will gather on the academic quad to celebrate indigenous identities through food, music, dancing and speakers.

Where and when: Academic Quad; 4–7 p.m.