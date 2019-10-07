The Tufts Daily

The independent student newspaper of Tufts University

Events on the Hill — Week of Oct. 6
October 7, 2019
Ballou Hall is pictured on April 20, 2018. Rachel Hartman / The Tufts Daily Archives

MONDAY

Tisch College Distinguished Speaker Series: Senator Ed Markey

Details: In the second installment of the Distinguished Speaker Series this semester, the Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life will bring Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey to campus for a conversation with Professor Gilbert Metcalf. Markey helped write the Green New Deal with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Where and when: Cohen Auditorium; 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Civic Life Lunch – Media for Democracy: Journalism Then + Now in American Politics

Details: Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Hedrick Smith, who covered events from the Vietnam War to the Civil Rights Movement, will come to Tufts for a talk sponsored by Tisch College.

Where and when: Rabb Room, Lincoln Filene Center; 12–1 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Mikhail Krutikhin: Russia: Abundant Gas, Vanishing Oil

Details: Mikhail Krutikhin, co-founder of RusEnergy, will be coming to Tufts to discuss the future of Russian energy at an event hosted by the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy.

Where and when: Cabot 102; 5:30–7 p.m.

THURSDAY

“Memory, Family, and Reflection: Palestinians in Lebanon”

Details: Diana Allan, an assistant professor at McGill University, will present a screening of the films “So Dear So Lovely” (2018) and “Terrace of the Sea” (2010) followed by a question and answer session.

Where and when: Sophia Gordon Multipurpose Room; 5:30–8 p.m.

MONDAY OCT. 14

“Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration”

Details: Students, faculty and staff will gather on the academic quad to celebrate indigenous identities through food, music, dancing and speakers.

Where and when: Academic Quad; 4–7 p.m.

Top This Week
  1. Students navigate Medford pizza scene
    October 2, 2019
  2. BREAKING: Student finds homophobic slur scratched into door
    October 4, 2019
  3. Davis Square pot shop clears first hurdle
    October 3, 2019
  4. LGBTQ community urges action in wake of homophobic vandalism
    October 4, 2019
  5. Op-Ed: Our national climate debate is fundamentally unserious
    October 2, 2019
Trending
  1. LGBTQ community urges action in wake of homophobic vandalism
    October 4, 2019
  2. BREAKING: Student finds homophobic slur scratched into door
    October 4, 2019
  3. Davis Square pot shop clears first hurdle
    October 3, 2019
  4. Posters with incendiary images, anti-Israel messages deface Tufts Hillel
    February 13, 2019
  5. Bangers and Bops: Too old for TikTok, too young to die
    September 30, 2019
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2019 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.