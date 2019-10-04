BREAKING: Student finds homophobic slur scratched into door

A homophobic incident occurred this Wednesday on campus, University President Monaco wrote in an email to the Tufts community, marking the second reported incident of hate this month. This email comes just two weeks after Monaco emailed the Tufts community about an incident of antisemitism.

According to Monaco’s email, a homophobic slur was scratched into the door of an undergraduate’s dorm room.

The Tufts University Police Department and the Office of Equal Opportunity are now investigating, and Monaco pledged sanctions would be levied against the perpetrator.

“Discouragingly, this is the second time this semester that I have written to our community about an incident of bias,” Monaco wrote. “In the face of such incidents, we must all recommit ourselves to ensuring that Tufts remains an open, inclusive, and welcoming community.”