Police Briefs — Week of Oct. 2

On Sept. 24 at 6 p.m., the Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) received a report from a student who had misplaced their wallet at Dewick-MacPhie Dining Center on Sept. 22 and recovered it on Sept. 23. The student claims that there was $250 missing from the wallet, though the student’s other belongings were left in the wallet. The incident is currently under investigation.

On Sept. 27 at 3:47 p.m., TUPD officers observed an unoccupied vehicle on Latin Way with its trunk open and contacted the owner. The owner stated that the trunk would not close because on Sept. 19 another car struck their car while it was parked on Latin Way. The driver who hit this individual’s car left a note on the damaged car with incorrect information, and there were no known witnesses to the incident.

On Sept. 28 at 9:16 a.m., a Community Development Assistant in Harleston Hall reported to TUPD that they had discovered a discharged fire extinguisher in the bathroom. A crew cleaned up the mess, and the fire extinguisher was returned to Tufts’ Fire Marshal’s office. TUPD told the Daily that two extinguishers were missing from their spots, although the second has not been found.

On Sept. 28 at 11:04 p.m., TUPD officers were dispatched to the front of Dewick-MacPhie Dining Center because of a report of smoke and fire in front of the building. Police discovered a small fire in the mulch, which was most likely due to an improperly disposed cigarette. The Somerville Fire Department arrived moments after TUPD and put out the fire.

On Sept. 29 at 1:57 p.m., TUPD received a report of a missing bookbag from a student living off campus. The student stated that they had seen their bag, which also contained their computer, in the evening, and when they woke up in the morning, it was missing from their bedroom. No roommates or close friends knew the whereabouts of the bag, which, including its contents, was worth $1500, according to the student. The student is trying to locate their computer using its tracking software.