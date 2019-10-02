New Tufts Campaign School offers students in-depth look at campaign process

The Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life announced the creation of the Tufts Campaign School, a pilot program that will offer participants an experience to learn about the inner workings of political campaigns. The week-long curriculum, which will take place from Jan. 5 through Jan. 11, will immerse students in the various aspects of modern political campaigns, including data analysis, fieldwork and polling.

According to the program’s website, undergraduate students over the age of 18 at any university are eligible to apply.

Sherri Sklarwitz, the associate director of student programs at Tisch College, said in a statement to the Daily that she is excited for the learning experience the program will provide.

“We are hoping [the Tufts Campaign School] will give students exposure to the elements needed in running a successful campaign and the opportunity to meet and learn from people with a variety of different experiences related to this work,” she said.

Students will participate in faculty-led sessions, attend skill-building workshops and listen to guest lecturers by former candidates and recent Tufts alumni currently working on campaigns. Topics covered during the week include data analysis, event and media planning, and campaign communications and messaging.

Some modules will be taught by Tufts professors, such as Brian Schaffner, a political science professor, who will teach a unit on data analysis and polling, according to Tisch College’s Special Projects Administrator Jessica Byrnes. The program also includes a day-trip to New Hampshire to visit presidential campaign headquarters one month before the state’s presidential primary.

Tisch College Director of Communications, Strategy and Planning Jennifer McAndrew believes the Tufts Campaign School will demystify the role of young people in political campaigns.

McAndrew thinks that students will not only learn practical skills but also gain a valuable perspective on how campaigns internally function.

Additionally, students will be able to network with many people involved in political campaigns, meeting contacts and Tufts alumni who could lead to future employment opportunities. McAndrew hopes that as the program continues the Tufts alumni working in the political sphere can be used as a resource and support system for undergraduates looking to enter this field.

While the program is designed for students passionate about the campaign process, Byrnes said that it is open to any undergraduate interested in learning more about political campaigns.

“[The Tufts Campaign School] is also an opportunity for people who have more of a passing interest, even if they decide not to eventually join a campaign,” Byrnes said.

According to research by the Institute for Democracy and Higher Education, in 2018 the student voting national average was around 40%, double the average during the 2014 midterms — something Byrnes points to as proof of the growing political will and power of college students across the country.

According to Byrnes, students will focus on how campaigns will evolve in the coming years due to the effects of social media and big data replacing more traditional campaign methods.

While the program only lasts a week, Byrnes hopes its effect on students will last long beyond the program. One outcome of the program is that students will create a digital portfolio of all the work they had done over the course of the curriculum. This portfolio can be shown to potential employers to demonstrate the skills and experience learned during the program, according to Byrnes.

While the Tufts Campaign School is currently only offered during the winter term, Tisch College hopes to add more programs depending on student interest. Applications opened on Sept. 15 and will close on Oct. 21 for Tufts students; for undergraduates at other colleges, applications close Nov. 18.