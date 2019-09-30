Events on the Hill — Week of Sept. 29

MONDAY

“Civic Life Lunch — True Identity: Intersex Activism and the Politics of Gender”

Details: Tatenda Ngwaru, an intersex activist from Zimbabwe, will come to Tufts for a talk on gender politics. Ngwaru is the founder of True Identity, an intersex organization based in Zimbabwe.

Where and When: Rabb Room, Lincoln Filene Center; 12–1 p.m.

TUESDAY

“TUSC Coffeehouse ft Copilot”

Details: Tufts University Social Collective (TUSC), along with Tufts Mountain Club, will be celebrating the start of fall with its Coffeehouse Acoustic Night. The band Copilot will be playing, and the artist for the Homecoming Concert will be revealed.

Where and When: Curtis Hall Multipurpose Room; 7–9 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

“TUSC Fall Harvest”

Details: TUSC will be serving drinks, food and DIY trail mix while attendees participate in lawn games to celebrate fall.

Where and When: Upper Campus Center patio; 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

THURSDAY

“Tufts University Prison Initiative Symposium—Engaging Justice: Inside/Outside Prison”

Details: Tufts University Prison Initiative of Tisch College will host a two-day symposium centered around mass incarceration and the justice system.

Where and When: The first day will be in the Alumnae Lounge, and on the second day, Oct. 4, the event will move to the Curtis Hall Multipurpose Room. The event will take place all day.

FRIDAY

“2019 Founders Workshop: Innovate and Impact with Social Entrepreneurship”

Details: The Tufts Entrepreneurship Center and the Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life will welcome Clinton Foundation CEO Kevin Thurm and President of Life as Good Lisa Tanzer for a talk about social entrepreneurship.

Where and When: Fourth Floor of 574 Boston Ave.; 8:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m.