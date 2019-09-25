Police Briefs – Week of Sept. 24

On Sept. 16 at 1:06 p.m., Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) followed up on a theft that occurred over the summer in Blakeley Hall. After the victim provided a list of the stolen items, TUPD was able to identify the criminal as a temporary, subcontracted employee of the university. The individual trespassed in the building and stole a number of personal items belonging to the student. The case is currently being handled by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

On Sept. 18 at 5:09 p.m., TUPD responded to a call in the Cohen Auditorium parking lot in which a Tufts employee’s car had been struck by a vehicle. The person who caused the accident had left the scene when TUPD arrived. The employee’s car sustained only minor damage to the rear bumper, including a dent and multiple scrapes.

On Sept. 19 at 6:46 p.m., in front of the Steve Tisch Sports and Fitness Center, a non-Tufts affiliate called TUPD to complain about an aggressive student. The non-Tufts affiliate was there to take tennis lessons from a different student, but the student in question recognized the non-Tufts affiliate and accused him of owing money from unpaid tennis lessons. The student took photos of the man and demanded hundreds of dollars, and the man called TUPD. All parties involved dispersed, and the man who initially called TUPD did not receive his tennis lesson.

On Sept. 24 at 7:30 a.m., TUPD went to the front of Tisch Library and identified an individual trespassing on Tufts property. The individual has previously been arrested for trespassing on Tufts property and was told by both the Police Chief and the local court that they were not to return to Tufts property. Officers took the individual into custody and removed them from the premises.