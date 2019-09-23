The Tufts Daily

The Tufts Daily

Events on the Hill — Week of Sept. 23
September 23, 2019
Ballou Hall is pictured on April 20, 2018. Rachel Hartman / The Tufts Daily Archives

MONDAY

“Wear Blue in Solidarity”

Details: Tufts Community Union Senate announced in an email last night that students should wear blue to show their support for the Jewish community at Tufts.

Where and When: Tufts University, all day.

TUESDAY

Annual Environmental Brunch

Details: This event provides those interested in the environment opportunities to learn and speak with members of Tufts Institute of the Environment, the Office of Sustainability and members of the environmental studies program.

Where and When: Barnum Hall rear entrance; 12–1:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

“Distinguished Speaker Series: Karl Rove”

Details: Karl Rove, former senior adviser and deputy chief of staff for former President George W. Bush, will speak at Tufts at the invitation of the Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life.

Where and When: ASEAN Auditorium, Cabot Intercultural Center; 6:30–7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Can You Hear Me Here?: Understanding and Protecting Underwater Soundscapes in US National Marine Sanctuaries

Details: The environmental studies program will host Dr. Leila Hatch, a marine ecologist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, in a talk and listening session of various marine sounds.

Where and When: Curtis Hall Multipurpose Room; 12–1 p.m.

FRIDAY

“Chile and Latin America in a Changing World”

Details: Scholars and activists from around the world will attend this symposium to analyze Chile’s past and current struggles for social justice.

Where and When: Cabot 701/702, all day.

The Tufts Daily
