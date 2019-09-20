Police Briefs — Week of Sept. 16

On Sept. 7 at 12:55 a.m., Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) officers observed an individual carrying a “No Parking” sign on campus and identified the person. The student stated that it was already broken and that they were taking it for safekeeping. The officers confiscated the sign from the individual and returned it safely to its home on Boston Avenue.

On Sept. 10 at 9 a.m., TUPD responded to a call on Winthrop Street regarding a motor vehicle accident. The accident was caused when an emergency response vehicle turned right, and the vehicle’s right passenger mirror struck a parked car’s driver’s side mirror. The two car mirrors were the only injuries in the incident.

Later that day at 10 a.m., TUPD responded to a call that a Tufts shuttle bus had struck a parked campus mail truck in front of Olin Center. The shuttle belonged to Bill’s Taxi Service. The parked vehicle sustained minor damage to its right fender and mirror, but there were no injuries in the accident.

On Sept. 12 at 9:59 a.m., TUPD received a call from Houston Hall that a student had been communicating with what appeared to be another individual online, but they were being misled. The student was in the early stages of being extorted; their computer was compromised by a virus and the student was asked to pay a sum of money. They stopped contact with the individual after alerting TUPD.

On Sept. 15 at 1:20 a.m., TUPD officers did an area check of 141 Professors Row, the former Delta Upsilon house. Officers found numerous individuals inside the building. The officers took the names of the individuals involved and reminded them that the building must remain vacant because it is closed and lacks an occupancy permit.

On Sept. 16 at 8:57 p.m., TUPD officers and the local fire department responded to a fire alarm in Latin Way dorms. They went to the area affected by the fire alarm and discovered students in the area. The students were advised that they still had to evacuate even if they knew the cause of the fire alarm. The fire department proceeded to reset the alarm and allow students back inside.