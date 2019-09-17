BREAKING: Tufts student finds swastika affixed to door

A Jewish student found a swastika attached to their door on Sunday night, an email from University President Anthony Monaco this morning said.

“I condemn this cowardly act of hatred and ignorance. It is a direct attack on our Jewish community and an affront to our values as an institution,” the email read.

According to the email, the incident occurred Sunday night, and both Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) and the Office of Equal Opportunity are investigating. TUPD couldn’t comment on the situation in a meeting with the Daily this morning due to its ongoing nature.

“Any member of our community who is found to be responsible will face disciplinary sanctions consistent with our University policies against discrimination, bias, and hate,” Monaco’s email said.

The Daily contacted Patrick Collins, Tufts’ executive director of public relations, who declined to comment further on the incident.

The email made no mention of where the swastika was placed, other than on the door of the student’s dorm room. The identity of the student will not be revealed.