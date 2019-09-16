The Tufts Daily

Events on the Hill — Week of Sept. 15
September 16, 2019
Ballou Hall is pictured on April 20, 2018. Rachel Hartman / The Tufts Daily Archives

MONDAY

“Tufts Constitution Day — Free Speech or Premeditated Violence? A Conversation with the Tufts Alum Behind the Landmark Charlottesville Suit”

Details: Tufts alumna Amy Spitalnick (LA’08), executive director of Integrity First for America, the organization behind the lawsuit against white nationalist organizers in Charlottesville, Va., will hold a discussion with political science professor Debbie Schildkraut.

When and where: Rabb Room, Lincoln Filene Center; 12–1:15 p.m.

TUESDAY

“Antisemitism: Here and Now with Deborah Lipstadt”

Details: Dorot Professor of Modern Jewish History and Holocaust Studies at Emory University Deborah Lipstadt will come to campus to discuss her work and the rise of anti-Semitism on college campuses.

When and where: ASEAN Auditorium, Cabot Center; 4–5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

“Special Library Tour with Darin Murphy”

Details: Head of W. Van Alan Clark Library at the SMFA Darin Murphy will lead a critical tour of Tisch Library examining whose voices are represented through the publications in the library.

When and where: Tisch Library; 12:15–2:15 p.m.

THURSDAY

“TCU Senate Fall Election Day”

Details: Tufts Community Union (TCU) Senate will elect representatives for the Class of 2023 out of 12 candidates. Candidates can be found on the TCU Senate website.

FRIDAY

“Tufts Goes to the Climate Strike!”

Tufts students, including members of Tufts Climate Action, will meet on campus to attend the Boston Climate Strike at the Boston City Hall Plaza as part of a global effort demanding action against climate change.

When and where: Campus Center; 10:15 a.m.–2 p.m.

