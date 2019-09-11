Police Briefs — Week of Sept. 10

On Sept. 1 at 1:30 p.m., Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) responded to call at Powderhouse Circle where an elderly woman had fallen down in the middle of the rotary. Somerville Police and Fire Departments also responded to the incident, and the woman was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment.

At 6:02 p.m. the same day, TUPD responded to a pulled fire alarm in Houston Hall, which a student activated after hearing a noise coming from an exit door that was propped open. The hall was evacuated, then the Medford Fire Department arrived and reset the the pull station.

On Sept. 2 at 10:38 p.m., TUPD officers and the Medford Fire Department responded to an active fire alarm at the Hillsides 50s. The alarm was triggered by a student vaping in their room. Medford fire officials located the activated detector and advised the student not to vape indoors.

On Sept. 5 at 2:13 p.m., TUPD officers were dispatched to Tisch Library after a student’s MacBook Pro was stolen while they were in the bathroom. The student had left the computer unattended for approximately 15 minutes, and it was gone when they returned. The student did not have the “Find My Mac” service activated on their computer.

On Sept. 6 at 10:14 p.m., TUPD officers and the Somerville Fire Department responded to a small fire in Sophia Gordon Hall. An individual had ignited a fire using paper towels in the lounge, which a Community Development Assistant (CDA) located while on their rounds. Another CDA extinguished the fire. An arson investigator was called in because TUPD had determined that the fire was intentional. The incident is still under investigation.

On Sept. 7 at 12:07 p.m., TUPD was informed by a student that they were a victim of a computer scam. The student told TUPD that it began earlier in the year when they clicked on a pop-up from a supposed technology-security company stating that the computer was infected. The student paid a nominal fee to the company, but realized it was a scam when they continued to ask for money. TUPD directed the student to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which investigates computer crimes of this nature.