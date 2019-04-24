Police Briefs — Week of April 22

On April 15 at 9:40 a.m., Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) was notified of two dislodged exits signs hanging from the ceiling in Miller Hall. The Tufts Facilities Service Department was notified and replaced both signs for the second time within the last two weeks. TUPD is currently investigating.

Later that day at 12:48 p.m., TUPD was dispatched to Dewick-MacPhie Dining Center where a student was reportedly unconscious in an Uber. When TUPD arrived, it found the student conscious and alert but under the influence. The Uber driver told TUPD the student’s friends had flagged them down and asked them to take the student home. The student was transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Later in the afternoon at 4:24 p.m., TUPD responded to a water leak at the Science and Technology Center. The leak originated on the fourth floor and affected the lower three floors as well. Facilities and Environmental Health and Safety were notified. The water damage was cleaned up. Facilities was unable to determine the cause of the leak.

On April 20 at 8 p.m., TUPD received a report from two non-Tufts affiliates that they were being followed. The two individuals, Uber Eats drivers, were delivering an order when they accidentally cut off another driver. The driver then proceeded to follow them, so they drove to the University Police Station in Dowling Hall. The driver waited for the individuals to depart but eventually left.

Later that evening at 11:50 p.m., TUPD responded to a security alarm from Ballou Hall. TUPD found two students inside Ballou Hall; the students said they had found an open door and went inside to use the bathroom. TUPD explained to the students that the building was closed and escorted them out.