Events on the Hill — Week of April 22
April 22, 2019
Ballou Hall is pictured on May 5, 2016. (Sofie Hecht / The Tufts Daily Archives)

MONDAY

“Eleanor Acer at Tufts: The Refugee Crisis in Central America”

Details: Director of Human Rights First’s Refugee Protection program Eleanor Acer will give a talk on the U.S. response to the Central American refugee crisis at an event co-hosted by Tufts International Development, Tufts Amnesty International and Tufts Latin American Committee.

Where and when: Lane Hall, Room 100; 4:30–5:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

“Mental Health Seder”

Details: Tufts Hillel will host a space to reflect on the connections between the Jewish liberation celebrated during Passover and modern-day mental health struggles, in an interpretation of the Passover seder. All are welcome.

Where and when: Tufts Hillel; 6–7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

“ASAPtm & Greek Life Present: Pre-Fling”

Details: Action for Sexual Assault by Tufts Men and Greek life will host a discussion on safety, social expectations, drinking and risk management in preparation for this weekend’s Spring Fling concert.

Where and when: Paige Hall, Terrace Room; 8–9:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

“Ethical Dilemmas in Emergency Food Assistance”

Details: Pi Sigma Alpha will host Dr. Michelle Jurkovich, assistant professor of political science at the University of Massachusetts Boston, for a book talk on international efforts to combat hunger and the challenges these efforts face.

Where and when: Department of Political Science; 4:30–6 p.m.

FRIDAY

“It’s peanut butter and BELLY time!”

Details: Tufts Middle Eastern Dance will present its semesterly showcase featuring individual and group performances, which will open with a performance by Tufts Tamasha.

Where and when: Sophia Gordon Multipurpose Room; 7–8 p.m.

