Police Briefs — Week of April 15

On April 9 at 2:22 p.m., Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) received a report from a student in Latin Way that between 12 a.m. and 9 a.m., someone had stolen leftover food from their suite’s fridge. The individual gained access to the suite through the front door, which was propped open due to a broken lock. TUPD advised the student on the importance of securing all doors, and a locksmith repaired the lock shortly after.

On April 10 at 2 a.m., TUPD received a report of suspicious activity from students in Harleston Hall. Students observed another group of students climb through a window on the first floor of the dorm. TUPD later observed that the window’s security screen was open and the security tabs were removed. TUPD identified the students involved, and the case was referred to the Office of the Dean of Student Affairs.

Later that day at 12:50 p.m., a Tufts Dining employee working in Dewick-MacPhie Dining Center reported that they were being harassed by a non-Tufts affiliate who was unhappy with the way the employee cooked the eggs. The employee’s manager was notified, and TUPD is currently advising those involved in the situation.

On April 12 at 6:18 p.m., TUPD was dispatched to the intersection of Winthrop Street and Capen Street, where a motor vehicle accident occurred. An individual ran a stop sign, struck a Tufts employee who was in their personal vehicle and dislodged a fire hydrant. There were no injuries. The Medford Fire and Police Departments also responded and took over the investigation. The individual who struck the vehicle and fire hydrant was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign.

On April 14 at 6:58 p.m., TUPD was dispatched to the intersection Winthrop Street and Boston Avenue, where another motor vehicle accident occurred. Two vehicles collided in the middle of the intersection, both sustained visible damage, one vehicle leaked fluids, and one individual sustained minor injuries but left the scene without seeking medical attention. Both vehicles were towed.