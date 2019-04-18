Admissions accepts largest class yet, hosts Jumbo Days for prospective students

This year, Tufts Admissions has accepted its largest class yet. Applicants to Tufts received their admissions offers on March 28, according to the Tufts Admissions website. Dean of Admissions Karen Richardson said 14.6% of those who applied were admitted — the same acceptance rate as last year.

“The admitted group includes an increase in the number of BFA [Bachelor of Fine Arts] students we hope to enroll for the SMFA [School of the Museum of Fine Arts] campus as well as an attempt to account for incoming students who will opt to do the new Civic Semester program as well as students who will do 1+4 or gap year programs,” Richardson said in an email to the Daily, referring to the new semester-long program which allows first-years to complete their first semester overseas and earn credit.

According to TuftsNow, 22,725 students applied to join the Class of 2023, reflecting a 5.7% increase in applications from last year. With an acceptance rate of 14.6%, approximately 3,318 students were accepted, also an increase from last year.

In the email, Richardson explained that Admissions bases yield projections on several factors, such as the yield rate for each individual program in previous years.

“It’s not an exact science, and there are external factors (such as whether our peer schools over- or under-enroll) that can affect what our yield will be. That’s where the wait list can come into play,” Richardson said.

Richardson also gave several statistics on the accepted class, which had a mean SAT composite score of 1477 and a mean ACT of 33.5. Forty-nine percent of the accepted applicants to the School of Arts and Sciences were male; in the School of Engineering 46% of accepted students were male.

According to Richardson, the new class represents 65 countries, 49 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. More than half the class attended public high schools, and 12% identify as first-generation students.

Among statistics that she found interesting, Richardson said that she was pleased by an increase in the number of domestic students of color for this year.

“This has been a priority for us, and I think the increase is a nod to the diversity and inclusion work that’s happening on this campus — word is getting out,” she said.

In thinking about the new class, Richardson said she was excited to host Jumbo Days to give prospective students and Early Decision students a chance to see the campus. According to Matthew Alander, the director of outreach for Tufts Admissions, Jumbo Days are set for April 12, 18 and 19.

“Jumbo Days provide admitted students with a chance to develop a much deeper and detailed appreciation for Tufts and to help them envision what it will be like to be part of our community,” Alander said in an email to the Daily.

Alander added that over 1,000 admitted students, their families included, registered for each day. Students admitted through Regular Decision also had the opportunity to stay with on-campus hosts the night before each Jumbo Day. According to Alander, around 100 students are registered to stay each night.

Highlighting some of the programming that would take place for students attending Jumbo Days, Alander listed some mock classes that students would have the option of attending, such as Psychology and the Law, taught by psychology Professor Sam Sommers and Understanding Russia: The Story of War, taught by International Literary and Cultural Studies Professor Greg Carleton.

“In addition to mock classes, parents and families will hear from Dean of Student Affairs staff, a presentation by the Career Center and have the opportunity to visit various centers on campus, including Hillel, the Chaplaincy and the Group of Six,” Alander said, adding that the whole day ends with a student activities fair.

During the April 12 student activities fair, several student groups and pre-orientation programs presented their activities to hundreds of prospective students.

Isabella Bianchi, a student who applied Early Decision, recounted her experiences that day.

“We started off with an orientation where some people gave some speeches, and then we got separated and I went to a class,” Bianchi said. “[Then] we got together and went to a panel for engineering projects, we went to lunch, and [we] met with a current student at lunch.”

Cora Kakalec, another student who applied Early Decision, said she went to two classes: a class titled Psychology and the Law and another about a Japanese author.

“They were both really interesting, and the professors were super engaging,” Kakalec said, adding that she was excited to attend Tufts.

“These admitted student open houses are the perfect opportunity to showcase the campus and the community, and we’re always grateful to current Tufts students for helping us yield future Jumbos!” Richardson said in her email.

Alander echoed Richardson’s sentiment, paying particular attention to student hosts.

“We are grateful to our current students who offer to host our overnight guests and to giving them a peek into student life,” he said.