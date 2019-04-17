TCU Senate hears five resolutions, finishes budget at final meeting

The Tufts Community Union (TCU) Senate heard five resolutions and finished its budgeting process for fiscal year 2020 at its last official meeting of the semester on Monday night. The resolutions were all passed, calling on Tufts to increase recruitment of faculty of color, implement a shadow grading system for first-year students, afford due process for expelled Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine student Tiffany Filler, integrate mobile wallet technology and introduce a laundry stipend for low-income students.

The first resolution the Senate heard, titled “S. 19-8 A Resolution Calling for Increased Recruitment and Institutional Support for Faculty of Color at Tufts University,” was authored by seniors Adam Rapfogel, Jacqueline Chen and Thaw Htet; juniors Shannon Lee and Sylvester Bracey; sophomores Grant Gebetsberger, Karishma Chouhan, Rebeca Becdach and Kathleen Lanzilla; and first-years Katherine Wang, Nadia Rosales, Carolina Olea Lezama, Iyra Chandra and Rabiya Ismail.

The resolution was adopted with 27 senators in favor and none opposed.

Lee explained the background for the writing of the resolution.

“[Tufts] will train and develop talent in faculty of color, and then after they’ve achieved whatever goal they had, they leave for other institutions,” Lee said. “Our goal in writing this resolution is to push Tufts to be even more … a destination, not a place or part of the journey.”

Rosales elaborated on the difficulty in retaining faculty of color at Tufts.

“Many faculty of color from what I’ve heard from peers that knew them when they left said that one, there wasn’t a really welcoming place on campus, … and two, that these policies, spousal hiring policy, day care programs, etc., Tufts was not willing to budge on,” Rosales said.

Rosales explained that unreasonably high expectations contribute to high attrition rate of faculty of color.

“A lot of times faculty reject paths of tenure because of the invisible labor … is just impossible. You can’t keep up with what they want you to do plus keeping your scholarly career and your academic career alive,” Rosales said. “It becomes a choice between staying here at Tufts and keeping your career alive.”

The next resolution the TCU Senate heard, titled “S. 19-9 A Resolution Calling on Tufts to Implement a Shadow Grading System for First-Semester First Year Students,” was authored by senior Rapfogel, junior Lee, sophomores Alex Lein and Ayden Crosby and first-years Ismail, Tim Leong and Deepen Goradia.

The resolution was passed with 23 senators in favor, three opposed and three abstaining.

Rapfogel explained the intent of writing the resolution, which would allow all grades of first-year students from their first semester to appear as pass/fail on their transcripts.

“This is a way to ease the transition into college, where the first semester you get a chance to see how things are going, get used to the system,” Rapfogel said. “You still get [the grades], comments on how you’re doing in the class … but with none of the cost.”

In response to questions about how the system would affect first-year students in the College of Engineering and the School at the Museum of Fine Arts, Crosby said that the specificity of the resolution should not get in the way of TCU Senate considering it.

“It’s a little bit more about the sentiment behind this, because what we pass is not specifically how the administration will implement this,” Crosby said.

The resolution was amended to be more general in its implementation before it finally passed.

The third resolution that the TCU Senate heard, titled “S. 19-10 A Resolution Calling for Due Process for Tiffany Filler,” was authored by seniors Amrutha Chintalapudi and Rapfogel, juniors Harry Kong and Ben Shapiro, sophomores Gebetsberger and Sarah Wiener and first-years Andrew Kofsky and Goradia.

The resolution, which was adopted with 27 senators in support and none opposed, cited a March Daily article which described the investigation and expulsion of Cummings School student Tiffany Filler months before her graduation over alleged “grade hacking.”

The text of the resolution called for Tufts to “conduct a second, third-party investigation” into the evidence Filler provided in her defense in addition to a review of the standards by which they reviewed Filler’s case.

Kofsky explained why he felt it was important that the resolution be passed.

“It’s really important that to put our money where our mouth is and hold the administration accountable,” Kofsky said. “If this case were to go to court, it would get thrown out.”

The fourth resolution heard by the TCU Senate, titled “S. 19-11 A Resolution Calling for Institutional Support for Integrating Mobile Wallet Technology into the University Technology Ecosystem,” was authored by the members of the TCU Senate Services Committee, which includes juniors Kong and Pedro Andre Lazo Rivera and first-years Leong, Ismail, Carolina Olea Lezama and Melia Harlan.

The resolution was adopted with 22 in favor, one opposed and five abstaining.

The text of the resolution advocated for the administration to adopt “Contactless technologies, including and not limited to Mobile Student ID and payments enabled by [near field communication]-based platforms such as Apple Pay and Android Wallet.”

Kong explained that this could significantly reduce lock-out calls to the Office of Residential Life and Learning, in addition to enhancing security.

The final resolution that TCU Senate heard this semester, titled “S. 19-12 A Resolution Calling for Increased Financial Accessibility Services for Low Income Students at Tufts University, Including Laundry Stipends,” was also authored by the TCU Senate Services Committee.

The resolution was adopted with 27 senators in favor, none opposed and one abstaining.

Rivera explained that the resolution would be a significant step toward financial accessibility at Tufts at a relatively low cost for the university.

“This resolution isn’t calling for something like the printing stipend, for all students regardless of financial aid,” Rivera said. “This is something that would have a big impact on the lives of a very small community. So the financial footprint that this would add to the administration is actually very small.”

TCU Senate also reviewed the remaining portion of the 2020 budget, for the media organizations of Council 3, which was tabled at last week’s meeting.

The Council 3 budget was passed, allocating $124,704.07 with 24 senators in favor, one opposed and two abstaining.

Some questions were raised by senators regarding the high cost and subsequently high budget for The Observer, which had a proposed budget of $40,684.

However, after discussing various factors such as the price of paper, alternative vendors and various production schedule lengths, the TCU Senate approved the proposed budget total.

The TCU Senate also heard several supplementary funding requests.

Global China Connection initially requested $200 for a boba tea event, but the Allocations Board (ALBO) recommended $0 because they did not feel it was in line with the organization’s mission, according to Chouhan.

The TCU Senate voted in favor of the ALBO-recommendation for $0, with 20 in support and seven opposed.

Students for the Exploration and Development of Space requested $4,372 to fund its contribution to a satellite competition with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Northeastern University, according to Chen.

The requested total of $4,372 was approved with 27 senators in favor and none opposed.

South Asian Perspectives and Conversations requested $1,036 for a speaker event with Meera Nair, but due to exceeding the speaker cap was only recommended $950 by ALBO.

The ALBO-recommended total of $950 passed with 15 in favor, 12 opposed and two abstaining.

Public Harmony requested $76.43 for new musical equipment for public performances and was recommended $77 by ALBO.

The ALBO-recommended total was passed by acclamation.

Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia Student Association requested $250 for additional food at its Pasar Malam event, according to an ALBO report.

The ALBO-recommended total of $250 was passed by acclamation.

According to an ALBO report, Tufts Consulting Collective requested an additional $80 for food at an upcoming presentation, which was passed by acclamation.

The TCU Senate ended its meeting after midnight. Elections for all Senate positions for next year will be held on April 17.