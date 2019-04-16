Events on the Hill — Week of April 15

TUESDAY

“Opioid Crisis Speak Out and Cannon Painting”

Details: Newly formed group Sack Sackler will invite students and Tufts community members to share their stories of being impacted by the opioid crisis and addiction, followed by painting the cannon.

Where and when: The Cannon; 8:45–10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

“Edible Insect Festival @ Tufts”

Details: The Tufts Green Fund will welcome Brooklyn Bugs chef Joseph Yoon to create gourmet bug-based meals for event attendees, as well as discuss the future of sustainable eating and insect consumption.

Where and when: Science and Engineering Complex Atrium; April 17 at 11:30 a.m. and April 18 at 9 p.m.

THURSDAY

“Health, Safety, and Sustainability Day”

Details: In memory of School of the Museum of Fine Arts (SMFA) lecturer Julie Graham, the SMFA community will change its normal programming to a day of workshops on how to promote healthy and sustainable approaches to artwork and art creation.

Where and when: School of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts; 12:30–3 p.m.

FRIDAY

“Earth Fest 2019”

Details: Students for Environmental Awareness will begin this year’s Earth Day festivities with an event featuring a sustainable cookout, a clothing exchange, and tabling for student groups focused on environmental justice and preservation.

Where and when: Academic Quad; 11 a.m.–2 p.m.