Police Briefs — Week of April 8

It has been brought to our attention that some of the subheadings in last week’s police briefs made light of situations involving assault and vandalism. The Tufts Daily regrets publishing these comments and any distress that they may have caused. We would also like to thank the members of the student body that brought this oversight to our attention and who reached out to us to improve our future coverage. The subheadings have now been removed, and police briefs will be published without subheadings for the remainder of the semester.

On April 4 at 4 a.m., Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) observed a student running into Harleston Hall holding a wet floor sign. TUPD later identified the student and found that they had taken the sign from the Mayer Campus Center. The case has been handed over to the dean of student affairs.

On April 6 at 2:29 p.m., TUPD responded to a security alarm at 13 Sawyer Ave. (Davies House). When officers arrived, they found multiple security screens and fire escapes open and unsecured. No one was in the house at the time of TUPD’s arrival and inspection.

While responding to the security alarm at 13 Sawyer Ave., TUPD also observed various violations of university rules and regulations, including intentionally damaged property, fire hazards, a charcoal grill inside the house and alcoholic beverages. The case has been handed over to the dean of student affairs.

On April 8 at 12:33 a.m., TUPD responded to a report of an off-campus residence on College Avenue causing a disturbance in the community. Loud music emanated from inside the house, and beer cans and trash were strewn throughout the lawn. After several partygoers closed the door in officers’ faces, TUPD was able to make contact with the residents and shut down the party.