Events on the Hill — Week of April 8

MONDAY

Black Solidarity with Palestine: Futures of Freedom

Details: As the final installment of Tufts Students for Justice in Palestine’s (SJP) Israeli Apartheid Week, SJP will host an event on black and Palestinian solidarity, featuring speakers Noura Erakat and Khury Petersen-Smith.

Where and when: Braker Hall 001; 4:30–6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Data for Progress: Numbers & the New Left

Details: Writer and activist Sean McElwee, famous for popularizing the phrase “Abolish ICE,” will speak on progressivism and the role of data in leftist politics.

Where and when: Rabb Room, Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life; 12–1 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Angela Stent: Putin’s World: Russia Against the West and with the Rest

Details: The Russia and Eurasia Program at The Fletcher School will host Angela Stent, a professor at Georgetown University who will receive their first annual U.S.-Russia Relations Book Prize.

Where and when: Alumnae Lounge, Aidekman Arts Center; all day.

THURSDAY

It Happens Here 2019

Details: Action for Sexual Assault Prevention will host its annual narrative sharing event, where sexual violence survivors and volunteers will read stories of sexual assault.

Where and when: Cohen Auditorium, Aidekman Arts Center; 7–9 p.m.

FRIDAY

Cheese Fair 2019

Details: The European Students’ Association will provide a breadth of cheese options for event attendees to consume.

Where and when: Sophia Gordon Hall; 5–6 p.m.