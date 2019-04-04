Students share narratives about mental health at Active Minds event

Content warning: This article discusses suicide and self-harm.

Active Minds at Tufts presented its annual event, Mental Health Monologues: Strength in Stories, on Tuesday night, during which 20 students presented monologues written by either themselves or other Tufts students for whom they had volunteered to read.

The monologues depicted struggling with various mental health issues, including anxiety and depression, but all were stories of survival and persistence. The program contained content warnings for some of the monologues on more sensitive topics such as suicide and self-harm.

The main goal of the event was to create a safe space for those who wished to share their own stories of mental health and for those who came to listen and support, according to Co-President of Active Minds Bri Pastro. After the event, a reception in the Interfaith Center extended the conversation about the monologues that had been presented.

Mental Health Monologues was created by former Co-Presidents Danielle Mulligan (LA ’17) and Kari McNeil (LA ’18), according to Pastro, a senior.

“This ​was their little brainchild, and they … set the format that we continue to use now … They had been to events like It Happens Here and seen how powerful it was and really wanted to create a space where people can share their stories about mental health,” Pastro said.

Pastro and fellow Co-President Will Hodge, a senior, played a large role in orchestrating the monologues this year.

According to Pastro, preparation for the event usually begins around the beginning of the spring semester. To participate in the monologues, Pastro said Active Minds sends out a Google form about a month in advance, where people can specify if they want to read or write for the event.

Pastro explained that people who submit a monologue can specify whether they would like to read their story or have someone else read it, and the author of the monologue is not disclosed during the reading.