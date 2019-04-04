Police Briefs — Week of April 1

Smoke out of turn

On March 29 at 5:11 a.m., Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) responded to a fire alarm at Houston Hall. TUPD noticed black smoke billowing out of an air pipe from the construction site. A building generator which was not operating properly was identified as the cause of the fire alarm. The Medford Fire Department and the construction company were alerted and ensured the area was safe to reoccupy.

On March 30 at 1:08 a.m., TUPD responded to a report of an assault in Harleston Hall. A student heard noise from the hallway, and when they opened their door another student hit them in the face. A third student then apologized to the victim. TUPD identified an individual, but the victim was unable to positively identify them. The case is still under investigation.

Later that day, at 5:31 p.m., TUPD received a report from a student whose bike had been stolen from the Hill Hall bike room. The black and blue Tern bike is foldable and worth approximately $800; it is unclear whether the bike was locked or unlocked at the time of the theft. By the morning of April 2, the bike was returned to the bike room.

On March 31 at 2:56 p.m., TUPD received a report from a student who had been hit in the head with an egg while walking on Curtis Street. The egg was thrown by an individual in a dark colored SUV. TUPD learned of a similar incident that had occurred earlier that day, and they investigated and identified a possible suspect, who is not affiliated with the university.