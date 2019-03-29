Events on the Hill — Week of April 1

MONDAY

“Distinguished Speaker Series: Eboo Patel”

Details: For this semester’s final installment of the Distinguished Speaker Series, the Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life and the University Chaplaincy will host interfaith activist Eboo Patel for a conversation on cooperation among individuals with diverse beliefs. This event is the University Chaplaincy’s annual Russell Lecture on Spiritual Life.

Where and when: Breed Memorial Hall; 5:30–7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

“Mental Health Monologues: Strength in Stories”

Details: Active Minds will organize a space for Tufts students to share their mental health stories, marking the fourth year that the group has hosted the event.

Where and when: 51 Winthrop Street; 8–10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

“Green-Out with Green Dot”

Details: As part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Tufts Green Dot will encourage Tufts community members to wear green as a sign of support for survivors of sexual harassment and assault. Green Dot Ambassadors will award candy to participants throughout the day.

Where and when: Tufts University; all day.

THURSDAY

“Sarabande Presents: Freefall”

Details: Sarabande Dance Ensemble’s spring showcase will feature dance styles including contemporary, jazz and ballet, performed by members of the student group.

Where and when: Cohen Auditorium; 9–11 p.m.

FRIDAY

“Tufts Third Day Gospel Choir: Perspective”

Details: Tufts Third Day Gospel Choir will put on a performance to showcase their work of the semester, under the theme “Perspective.”

Where and when: Cohen Auditorium; 8–10 p.m.