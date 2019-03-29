Events on the Hill — Week of April 1

MONDAY
“Distinguished Speaker Series: Eboo Patel”
Details: For this semester’s final installment of the Distinguished Speaker Series, the Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life and the University Chaplaincy will host interfaith activist Eboo Patel for a conversation on cooperation among individuals with diverse beliefs. This event is the University Chaplaincy’s annual Russell Lecture on Spiritual Life.
Where and when: Breed Memorial Hall; 5:30–7:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
“Mental Health Monologues: Strength in Stories”
Details: Active Minds will organize a space for Tufts students to share their mental health stories, marking the fourth year that the group has hosted the event.
Where and when: 51 Winthrop Street; 8–10 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
“Green-Out with Green Dot”
Details: As part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Tufts Green Dot will encourage Tufts community members to wear green as a sign of support for survivors of sexual harassment and assault. Green Dot Ambassadors will award candy to participants throughout the day.
Where and when: Tufts University; all day.
THURSDAY
“Sarabande Presents: Freefall”
Details: Sarabande Dance Ensemble’s spring showcase will feature dance styles including contemporary, jazz and ballet, performed by members of the student group.
Where and when: Cohen Auditorium; 9–11 p.m.
FRIDAY
“Tufts Third Day Gospel Choir: Perspective”
Details: Tufts Third Day Gospel Choir will put on a performance to showcase their work of the semester, under the theme “Perspective.”
Where and when: Cohen Auditorium; 8–10 p.m.