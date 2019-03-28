The Tufts Daily

Police Briefs — Week of March 25
March 28, 2019
TUPD responds to a call on the night of May 9, 2014. (Nicholas Pfosi / The Tufts Daily Archives)

One way to make a splash

On March 14 at 12:11 p.m., Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) responded to a report of a chemical spill at 200 Boston Ave. An individual splashed ethidium bromide on their face and clothing. However, they were able to wipe away the chemical with minimal skin exposure. The individual signed a medical refusal.

Need a lift?

Later that day at 6:05 p.m., TUPD assisted an individual stuck in an elevator in Harleston Hall. The Medford Fire Department and Facilities Services were also notified of the incident. The individual was freed after approximately 22 minutes, and the elevator company repaired the elevator.

You(‘re supposed to) raise me up

On March 18 at 12:53 a.m., TUPD assisted an individual stuck in an elevator in Tisch Library. The Medford Fire Department and Facilities Services were also notified. The individual was able to exit the elevator after approximately one hour, and the elevator company repaired the elevator.

All poked up

On March 25 at 9:29 a.m., TUPD responded to a report of an injury at Pearson Chemistry Laboratory. A student accidentally stuck themselves while working with a needle to dispense benzaldehyde. The student washed the affected area and signed a medical refusal.

Up a leak

Later that day at 1:21 p.m., TUPD and the Tufts Fire Marshal were notified by Facilities Services of a natural gas leak at 574 Boston Ave. Based on the electricity and gas company National Grid’s readings, the building was evacuated. After approximately three hours, National Grid notified Facilities Services that the building was safe to occupy.

