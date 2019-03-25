A$AP Ferg, Rico Nasty, Marcela Cruz to perform at Spring Fling

A$AP Ferg will headline this year’s Spring Fling, with Rico Nasty and Marcela Cruz featured as opening acts, according to an announcement by the Tufts University Social Collective (TUSC) Concert Board. The concert will take place on April 28.

Ferg, a Harlem, New York-based rapper, is famous for his songs “Work” (2013), “New Level” (2016), and “Plain Jane” (2017). Rico Nasty is a Washington, D.C.-based rapper and record producer who is currently on tour for her 2018 album, “Nasty.” Cruz is a Boston-based rhythm and blues (R&B)/pop singer and songwriter.

Mathew Peña, a sophomore and TUSC Concert Board co-chair, expressed his excitement about the lineup in an email to the Daily.

“We’ve brought a dynamic and turnt set of performers for the 2019 lineup,” he said.

Peña said that TUSC will also be implementing a few changes to the event.

One such change requires students to provide the name of their guests when purchasing tickets for non-Tufts students. Peña says this policy is necessary to keeping better records of who is in attendance and holding individuals responsible for their actions, and will help coordinate in case of an emergency.

Peña also emphasized that previous years’ policies — including prohibiting bags, wristlets and fanny packs — will also still be enforced due to concerns about event safety and to prevent delays at the entrance.

Peña urged students attending the concert to consider bringing outfits with pockets in case they need to hold any personal items.

A$AP Ferg

A co-founder of A$AP Mob, A$AP Ferg‘s first hit was his track “Work,” according to the artist’s Spotify page. Following the success of “Work,” it got a second rendition featuring artists including French Montana and ScHoolboy Q. Soon after, Ferg released the single “New Level” with artist Future credited on the song. With “New Level,” Ferg released another album featuring stars Missy Elliott, Skrillex and Lil Uzi Vert. Ferg’s most recent releases — including “Kristi” with Denzel Curry and “Moon River” with actress Elle Fanning — came out in 2018.

Rico Nasty

Rico Nasty started with developing an underground reputation with her early tracks including “Hey Arnold” (2016) and “iCarly” (2016), according to the artist’s Spotify page. After gaining fame, Rico Nasty joined Lil Yachty on a remix of “Hey Arnold,” advancing her from the underground to mainstream fame. Rico Nasty dropped her newest album, “Nasty,” in 2018.

Marcela Cruz

Marcela Cruz is a Boston-based R&B performer from Lowell, Mass. who has performed across the country since 2014, according to the artist’s Spotify page. In fall of 2016, Cruz released her first EP, titled “Here We Go Again.” A three-time Boston Music Award nominee, she recently released the single “Why” (2018).

In a description of her work on her Facebook page, Cruz wrote, “My latest EP focuses on such a relatable topic about struggles within love because well, who doesn’t like writing/singing about love? … At the end of the day my love for rnb stays at my core and I’d like to motivate and inspire as many lives that welcome me to do so.”