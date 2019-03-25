Events on the Hill — Week of March 25

MONDAY

“Navigating the Internship/Job Search”

Details: In the job and internship search season, the Women’s Center will host Tufts Career Center directors Donna Esposito and Saqi Mehta for a discussion on how to navigate the job search. All identities are welcome.

Where and when: Women’s Center; 12–1 p.m.

TUESDAY

“An Evening with New York Times Journalist Nicholas Kristof”

Details: Tufts Hillel will host distinguished journalist Nicholas Kristof for Hillel’s annual Merrin Moral Voices speaker series. Kristof will discuss the media’s coverage of immigration through the past decade.

Where and when: Cohen Auditorium; 8–10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

“G5 Centers Community Town Hall Meeting with DOSA”

Details: The Office of the Dean of Student Affairs (DOSA) will facilitate a discussion on the future of the Group of Five (G5) centers on campus: the Africana Center, the Asian American Center, the Latino Center, the LGBT Center and the Women’s Center. Several of the centers currently have unfilled leadership positions.

Where and when: Interfaith Center; 5:30–6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

“Deconstructing the NJB with ASAP TM”

Details: Action for Sexual Assault Prevention by Tufts Men (ASAP TM) will discuss the “Nice Jewish Boy” stereotype and the intersection of Jewish identity and masculinity at an event open to all gender identities.

Where and when: Tufts Hillel; 8–9 p.m.

FRIDAY

“The Cannabis Debate”

Details: In the final installment of the Experimental College (ExCollege)’s Voices from the Edge Speaker Series, the ExCollege will host several cannabis experts to debate and discuss the political, medical and legal future of cannabis.

Where and when: Granoff Music Center; 12–3:30 p.m.