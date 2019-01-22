Nadine Aubry named as new university provost

Tufts has appointed Nadine Aubry as the university’s next provost and senior vice president. Aubry will begin as provost on July 1, according to a university press release provided to the Daily.

“I am deeply honored and extremely excited to be named the next provost of Tufts, a premier university with superb students, prominent faculty, dedicated staff, and accomplished alumni,” Aubry said in a comment in the press release.

Aubry will replace Deborah Kochevar, who served as provost ad interim following Provost David Harris’s departure last year to assume the presidency of Union College.

Previously, Aubry served as dean of the College of Engineering at Northeastern University beginning in 2012, where she received the award of university distinguished professor in 2013. Before coming to Northeastern, Aubry was head of the department of mechanical engineering at Carnegie Mellon University.

According to the press release, Aubry has valuable experience working to create a stronger and more dynamic academic program and nurturing interdisciplinary academics.

“She has demonstrated an ability to build innovative academic programs, grow research, enhance academic quality, generate new resources, and create interdisciplinary programs bridging disparate areas of study,” the statement said.

At Northeastern, Aubry spearheaded numerous initiatives, including the College of Engineering Diversity and Inclusion Council, which aimed to increase enrollment among underrepresented minority students. In an interview with the Daily, she said that she also worked on creating a center for entrepreneurship education, encouraging students to use interdisciplinary methods to create new methods, ideas and products.

Her academic research focuses on fluid dynamics and the modeling of complex flows using advanced decomposition techniques. For her contributions, Aubry was awarded the 2017 G.I. Taylor Medal from the Society of Engineering Science and the Presidential Young Investigator Award from the National Science Foundation, among other accolades. She is also an elected member of the National Academy of Engineering and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and holds various other positions on academic committees, as well as advisory and review boards.

Jianmin Qu, dean of the School of Engineering, praised Aubry’s academic accomplishments as fundamental contributions to the field.

“Nadine is truly a world-class scholar, and a highly regarded leader in the theoretical and applied mechanics community around the world,” Qu said in the press release. “I am immensely proud that Tufts is able to attract such a talented scholar and innovative academic leader.”

In an interview with the Daily, Aubry said that she hoped to bring her administrative experience to Tufts to make an impact in both academics and civic involvement.

“I look forward to working with all constituencies to take the university to new heights so it can reach its highest aspirations,” Aubry said. “That includes, of course, education … but I also like very much the fact that Tufts teaches active citizenship, and I hope to further this work … for the students to become not only successful, but also caring citizens in the society we live in. [To] not only do well, but do good.”