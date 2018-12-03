Police Briefs — Week of Nov. 26

Stair down

On Nov. 17 at 12:02 a.m., Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) responded to an on-campus call at Bush Hall, where a student had fallen down the stairs and struck their head. The student was found to be drinking, evaluated by Tufts Emergency Medical Services and then transported to the hospital for further care.

No smoke without a fire safety violation

Later that day at 4:01 p.m., TUPD spotted an open rear window at German Language House, located at 21 Whitfield Road, that led to a fire escape, as well as an ajar door at the bottom of the escape that was supposed to be locked. Officers investigated the unsecured areas as a safety check and observed smoke detectors covered in plastic bags. The incident was reported to the Dean of Student Affairs.

Take a bike

On Nov. 18 at 12:21 p.m., TUPD received a call from the Tisch Library circulation desk that one of the rental bikes was missing. The lock for the bike was found, but was not attached to the bike. A bike had been reported missing to a Tisch Library employee a few days prior, and the employee attempted to locate the bike before reporting it to TUPD.

We get it, you vape

On Nov. 23 at 1:40 p.m., TUPD responded to a call in Carmichael Hall where there had been reports of steam coming from a dorm room. TUPD entered the unoccupied room and found that the residents had left their window open while away for Thanksgiving break, which caused a pipe to burst and flooded the room with a half-inch of water. Facilities Services made repairs and cleaned up the water, and the students were notified of the damage.