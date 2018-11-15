Police Briefs — Week of Nov. 12

Time of kneed

On Nov. 6 at 3:41 p.m., Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) responded to a minor medical injury at the Mayer Campus Center. A student slipped and fell down the stairs, causing their knee to dislocate. The student said they had recurring issues with their knee and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Socks knock you off

On Nov. 7 at 7:15 p.m., TUPD responded to an off-campus call at 18 Winthrop St., where a graduate student reported they had fallen down the stairs. When TUPD arrived, they found the student at the bottom of the stairs. The student said they had fallen as a result of wearing socks on the slippery, wooden floor. The student was transported to the hospital for treatment.

We didn’t start the fryer

On Nov. 8 at 12:43 p.m., TUPD responded to a fire alarm at Dewick-MacPhie Dining Center. Due to a power surge, the kitchen’s ventilation system malfunctioned and turned off, causing the central kitchen to fill with smoke. Somerville Fire Department assisted with ventilating the kitchen and reset the alarm system.

I’m gonna kneed you to stop

On Nov. 10 at 11:07 a.m., TUPD and Somerville Police Department responded to a call from Metcalf Hall, where a student reported their knee had dislocated. The student was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Kneed I say more

On Nov. 12 at 11:23 p.m., TUPD responded to another call from Metcalf Hall, where a student dislocated their knee. The student informed TUPD that this was a preexisting condition and was transported to the hospital for treatment.