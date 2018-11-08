Police Briefs — Week of Nov. 5

Express yourself

On Oct. 31 at 3:15 p.m., Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) received a report of suspicious behavior. A student had attended a university event earlier in the day for community members to discuss the future of the Confucius Institute at Tufts. The student expressed their views in favor of the institute, while another person expressed their views in opposition to the institute. After the discussion, the individual approached the student and asked to take a picture with them. When the student declined, the individual made intimidating remarks to the student. The individual, described as a balding man in his 30s or 40s, has made no further contact with the student.

Vote with your flyers

On Nov. 1 at 1:38 a.m., TUPD received a report that paper flyers that read “It’s okay to be white” were posted on JumboVote get-out-the-vote signs around the Medford/Somerville campus. TUPD is currently investigating and asks anyone with any information regarding the incident to reach out.

Putting out the fire with chemistry

Later that day at 7:34 p.m., TUPD was notified of a trash can fire at Pearson Chemical Laboratory. Before TUPD arrived at Pearson, the fire had been extinguished by graduate students using a fire extinguisher. The fire was caused by improper disposal of hot sand, which melted the plastic bag in the trash can.

Yield to fast talkers

On Nov. 4 at 12:52 a.m., TUPD officers yielded to a pedestrian on Professors Row. After the officers yielded, the individual made derogatory comments towards TUPD. TUPD identified the individual as a Tufts student and told them they were free to leave. The student was then reported to the Dean of Student Affairs.