Police Briefs — Week of Oct. 29

Isn’t it meta?

On Oct. 22 at 11:54 a.m., Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) responded to a report of approximately 65 students who had congregated on the Academic Quad outside of Ballou Hall to protest Tufts’ new protest policy. TUPD monitored the activity of the protest until the students dispersed. After the protest, TUPD removed a banner attached to the columns of the entrance to Ballou.

iScam

Later that day at 6:44 p.m., TUPD received a report from a student who believed they had been the victim of a scam. The student had applied for a job via a website called Jobcast and in response to their application received text messages from a person claiming to be a professor. The alleged professor promised the student a job if they purchased several iTunes gift cards, for which they said the student would be reimbursed. The student complied and sent the individual the gift card codes. Afterwards, however, the student became suspicious and reported the situation to TUPD, who confirmed that it was a scam. In response to the incident, Tufts Technology Services sent out an email to the Tufts community warning them to beware of suspicious offers and requests.

If it looks like a duck and walks like a duck, it’s a strange man quacking

On Oct. 26 at 9:23 p.m., TUPD received a report from a student who had been walking on Capen Street when they noticed a man who looked to be in his late 20s with slight facial hair following behind her, making quacking noises like a duck.

Jumbos on a hot din(ing) roof

On Oct. 27 at 1:41 a.m., TUPD was dispatched to the roof of Dewick-MacPhie Dining Center, where nine students had been seen. The students were found on the roof with a large amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, which was confiscated. TUPD reminded the students about the roof access policy. The group was then reported to the Dean of Student Affairs for disciplinary action.