Police Briefs — Week of Oct. 22

Stay in your lane

On Oct. 15 at 11:12 a.m., Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) responded to a report from a student who had woken up in considerable pain. The student said they had been riding their bike on Boston Avenue around 1 a.m. when the bike’s pedal became detached. While attempting to reattach the pedal in the bike lane, the student was struck by a passing vehicle and knocked over; however, they could not identify the car or its license plate number. The student refused to be transported to the hospital. TUPD transported them to Health Service.

Air blood

Later than day, at 8:32 p.m., TUPD responded to a call at the lower campus basketball courts, where an individual was bleeding from their head. While playing basketball, the individual fell and hit their head on the concrete. The individual was transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

What’s poppin’?

On Oct. 19 at 1:50 a.m., TUPD responded to a fire alarm at Latin Way. The alarm was caused by overcooked popcorn in a microwave. The Somerville Fire Department cleared the area and reset the panel.

The Fountainhead

On Oct. 20 at 12:25 p.m., TUPD received a report that a child had been injured in Jackson Lot, near the Art Gallery in Aidekman Arts Center. The child suffered from a head injury as a result of falling off a water fountain. The child was evaluated by Tufts Emergency Medical Services and transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

Sex on the lawn

On Oct. 21 at 1:40 a.m., while on foot patrol, TUPD observed what they believed to be a person lying on the President’s Lawn. Upon closer inspection for a well-being check, TUPD discovered there were two individuals engaged in sexual activity. The individuals were at first unfazed by TUPD’s flashlights but soon ceased. It was determined that the individuals were students, and they were reported to the Dean of Student Affairs for disciplinary action.