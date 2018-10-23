The Tufts Daily

Events on the Hill — Week of Oct. 21
October 23, 2018

TUESDAY

“A Conversation with Morgan Jerkins”

Details: Cultural critic and author Morgan Jerkins will speak about contemporary issues that she faces as a black woman in America.

When and Where: 5:30–7 p.m., ASEAN Auditorium

Sponsor: Consortium of Studies in Race, Colonialism, and Diaspora, including American Studies, and Africana Studies; the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy; Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies; Student Affairs; Office of the Deans

WEDNESDAY

Cybersecurity Policy Talk with James Baker: Artificial Intelligence — A Counterintelligence Perspective

Details: A conversation around artificial intelligence (AI) and the future of AI in national security with Former General Counsel for the FBI James Baker.

When and Where: 12:30–1:45 p.m., Mugar Hall, room 200

Sponsor: School of Engineering, The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy

THURSDAY

“ENVS Lunch & Learn: Preparing for the future of energy at National Grid”

Details: Colette Lamontagne, director of internal innovation for National Grid, presents on changes and adaptations in the power grid. The event is part of the Environmental Studies Program’s “ENVS Lunch & Learn” series. 

When and Where: 12–1 p.m., Curtis Hall Multipurpose Room

Sponsor: Environmental Studies Program and Tufts Institute of the Environment

FRIDAY

“New at Noon: Living Patterns”

Details: An interdisciplinary mix of musical composition and biological protein patterns takes center-stage as Visiting Scholar Katalin Csillagh plays an experimental concert, featuring music by both faculty and student composers.

When and Where: 12–2 p.m., Distler Performance Hall at the Perry and Marty Granoff Music Center

Sponsor: Department of Music

SATURDAY

“Vision Festival”

Details: A 23-year-old social justice jazz festival comes to Boston for the first time in its history.

When and Where: 6:30–10 p.m., Perry and Marty Granoff Music Center

Sponsor: Department of Music

