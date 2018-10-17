Police Briefs — Week of Oct. 15

No love lost and found

On Oct. 9 at 10:22 p.m., Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) responded to a call on the Academic Quad. The reporting party told TUPD that an individual was inquiring about a student, in an attempt to locate the student. TUPD was able to locate the reported individual, who said they had come to express their feelings for the student. TUPD was also able to locate the student, who said they did not want anything to do with the individual looking for them. The individual was advised to leave campus and given directions to Davis Square.

Let me light your candle

On Oct. 10 at 4:19 p.m., TUPD was dispatched to Latin Way for fire alarm trouble. TUPD determined there was an issue with the fire alarm control panel as a result of a student burning a candle in their dorm room. The student was advised that having a lit candle was a violation of university housing policy, and Somerville Fire Department reset the fire panel.

The lights will flicker on and off

Later that day, at 8:31 p.m., TUPD responded to a security alarm at 54 Sawyer Ave. Upon arrival, TUPD observed the house’s lights flickering on and off; when TUPD approached the back of the house they found two students near the bulkhead. The students explained that they had been downstairs in the basement cleaning and mistook the circuit breaker for a light switch. An outside contractor was called in to check and restore the panel, and the latch to the bulkhead door, a restricted area, was secured.

The smelly smell that smells … smelly

On Oct. 12 at 12:21 a.m., TUPD responded to a fire alarm at 134 Professors Row, ATO of Massachusetts. Upon arrival, TUPD was informed by students exiting the house that the common area smelled of marijuana. When TUPD entered the residence, they confirmed the smell of burnt marijuana and air freshener and determined the combination had triggered the alarm. TUPD confiscated a small amount of marijuana and reported the incident to the Dean of Student Affairs. Somerville Fire Department reset the fire alarm control panel.

Get out me house

On Oct. 13 at 1:36 a.m., TUPD received a call from a student at 22 Bellevue St. The student reported an unwanted person in the residence; they said the intruder appeared to be lost and was not threatening or harassing. TUPD investigated the area and discovered an individual matching the student’s description. The individual apologized and admitted they had accidentally entered the wrong housing, mistaking 22 Bellevue St. for 22 Fairmount St.