Events on the Hill — Week of Oct. 14

WEDNESDAY

“Transit X: Flying Solar Pods to Replace Cars, Buses, Trains, and Truck”

Details: CEO of transportation innovation company Transit X, Mike Stanley, will speak about the future of transit.

When and Where: 12–1 p.m., Sophia Gordon Multipurpose Room

Sponsor: Department of Urban and Environmental Policy and Planning

THURSDAY

“The wake of the whale: Hunter Strategies in the Caribbean & North Atlantic”

Details: Assistant Professor of Environmental Studies at The University of the South Russell Fielding will speak about the cultural history of hunting pilot whales as well as attempts at conservation. The event is part of Environmental Studies Program’s “ENVS Lunch & Learn” series.

When and Where: 12–1 p.m., Curtis Hall Multipurpose Room

Sponsor: Environmental Studies Program and Tufts Institute of the Environment

FRIDAY

“Syria In My Heart: Classical Music by Contemporary Syrian Composers”

Details: Violinist Ashraf Kateb and pianist Hamsa Al-Wadi Juris will perform contemporary classical music composed by musicians from the Arab world.

When and Where: 8–10 p.m., Distler Performance Hall at the Perry and Marty Granoff Music Center

Sponsor: Granoff Music Fund

SATURDAY

“Leonard Carmichael Society Presents: 60 Years of Service”

Details: LCS celebrates its 60th anniversary with a raffle, performances and a silent auction. Ticket purchase required for attendance.

When and Where: 7–10 p.m., Hotung Café

Sponsor: Leonard Carmichael Society