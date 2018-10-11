Police Briefs — Week of Oct. 8

Lock it up

On Oct. 1 at 8:18 p.m., Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) received a call that a student’s wallet had been stolen from the Steve Tisch Sports and Fitness Center. The student had placed their personal belongings in one of the cubbies near the workout equipment. They returned to find that their wallet was missing from their bag. TUPD is still investigating the matter, but so far there have been no reports of JumboCash activity on the Tufts ID card that was in the wallet. TUPD reminds all community members to use the lockers at the Tisch Sports and Fitness Center to store valuable items.

Honest to drunkenness

On Oct. 5 at 12:36 a.m., TUPD responded to a medical call at Houston Hall. A student proclaimed they were “very drunk” and in need of medical attention. The student was treated by Tufts Emergency Medical Services (TEMS) and transported to the hospital.

Goldilocks and the unlocked door

On Oct. 8 at 2:09 a.m., TUPD received a call from a Tufts student who came home to their off-campus residence on College Avenue to find an unknown woman sleeping in their bed. The woman got up, apologized to the student and left the house. The student reported having trouble locking the door to their house and seeing the woman around the area before. TUPD advised the student and other residents of the house to contact their landlord and have the locks checked. Somerville Police Department is investigating with the assistance of TUPD.