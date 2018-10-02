Police Briefs — Week of Oct. 1

Dazed and confused

On Sept. 26 at 12:08 a.m., Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) received a call that a person was stumbling around on Fairmont Street. TUPD was dispatched to the approximate location and found the individual sitting on the steps of 22 Fairmont St. The individual was unable to answer any basic questions; however, they received a phone call from their roommate, who was able to provide TUPD with basic information. The individual, a non-Tufts affiliate and Somerville resident, was then transported to the hospital for evaluation.

It started with a whisper and that was when TEMS got her



Between 10 p.m. on Sept. 28 and 1 a.m. on Sept. 29, TUPD responded to three alcohol-related medical calls. Two of the medical calls consisted of students of legal drinking age whose conditions required transportation to the hospital. The third medical call was an underage student who refused medical transport.

The party’s on its last leg

On Sept. 29 at 12:04 p.m., TUPD responded to a call at 98 Professors Row, the Delta Tau Delta fraternity house, where a student had reportedly injured their leg. Tufts Emergency Medical Services and Somerville Fire Department were both on the scene as well to assist. According to the victim, they were standing on the outside ledge of a railing and then fell, twisting their ankle. The victim was transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

Like a thief in broad daylight

Later that day at 4:55 p.m., TUPD received a report of larceny over $250. Members of the Parent Jumbo Club reported their six-foot tall inflatable elephant mascot, worth approximately $450, had been stolen from its location outside the Homecoming football game on Lower Campus Road. TUPD was able to successfully identify the two students responsible for the theft. The inflatable elephant was promptly retrieved and the students were referred to the Dean of Student Affairs.