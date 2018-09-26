Police Briefs — Week of Sept. 24

Water under the ceiling

On Sept. 18 at 11:03 a.m., Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) responded to a fire alarm at McCollester House on 28 Capen Street, Medford. TUPD observed water seeping through the ceiling following heavy rain. The water came in contact with the smoke detector and set off the fire alarm. There was a small amount of damage to the ceiling. TUPD contacted Facilities Services, who in turn contacted a roofing company that then fixed the problem.

Jumbo cashed out

On Sept. 19 at 9:17 p.m., TUPD received a report from a student residing in Hill Hall that they had lost their wallet, which contained their ID and room key. The student paid to have their ID and room key replaced, but then later discovered that someone was using their lost ID to make purchases with JumboCash. TUPD investigated and was able to successfully identify the individual who was using the student’s ID. The individual was referred to the Dean of Student Affairs, and the student was reimbursed for the individual’s purchases.

Bringing down the rear

On Sept. 21 at 9:24 p.m., TUPD responded to a vehicle collision in Dowling Hall Garage. An individual had backed their car into a parked Leonard Carmichael Society (LCS) van. Both the individual’s car and the LCS van sustained damage to their left rear bumpers.

Two shots of vodka

On Sept. 22 at 12:55 a.m., TUPD received a medical call at Houston Hall. When TUPD arrived on the scene, they found a student sitting on the floor of a common area, covered in vomit. When asked if the student had been drinking, they responded that they had consumed several shots of vodka. The student was transported to the hospital and C&W Services was contacted to clean the common area.

There’s no fog without a fire alarm

Later that day at 9:30 p.m., TUPD responded to a fire alarm at Capen House on 8 Professors Row. When TUPD arrived on the scene, a student identified themselves as having set up a fog machine in the basement, which subsequently set off the fire alarm. Somerville Fire Department reset the fire alarm.